Here's when Ranveer Singh's '83' will hit silver screens

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' is coming to the theatres near you on April 10, 2020.

As the fans eagerly wait to see Ranveer portray the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming film, Indian film took to his handle to share the release date of the sports film.

"Release date finalized: 10 April 2020. Ranveer Singh is Kapil Dev in ' The Film'...Directed by Kabir Khan. Presented by Reliance Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan," Taran wrote.

is currently undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a

The recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala, on his handle.

He captioned it as, "Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm."

As per media reports, Ranveer and the other cast members are in to continue with their training. The film will go on floors on May 15. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in and

Apart from Ranveer, '83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as the men in blue.

Kapil Dev had captained the Indian team to victory in He had also coached the Indian team from October 1999 to August 2000. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.

