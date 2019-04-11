EC stays release of KCR biopic

The (ECI) on Wednesday stayed the release of 'Udyama Simham', a Telugu movie which, according to ECI, is publicised as K. Rao's biopic, citing that the film "disturbs the level-playing field."

Stating that releasing the film during is against the Model Code of Conduct, a statement released by read, "In the view of the facts and materials available on record this film, being a biopic on K. Rao, Chief Minister, and a of a party which has filed its candidates in the current to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited in view of commission's aforesaid order."

The commission, in the statement, asserted that "any biopic material in the nature of biography or hagiography subserving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is entitled to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in the including cinematograph during the operation of MCC."

The statement also mentioned that from the date of announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct has come into operation.

This is not the first such biopic that has come under ECI's radar.

Earlier today, the poll body stayed the release of 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)