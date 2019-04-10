Full-length trailer for Disney's live-action 'Lion King' out!

Disney has finally come out with the first full-length of its upcoming live-action remake of 'Lion King'. The features our favourite character in new while keeping the essence of the classic film alive.

The opens with a young and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard, where they encountering a band of hyenas.

In the next scene, Mufasa can be seen imparting some political wisdom to his son

Following this, the trailer features Simba's exile at the encouragement of his uncle.

From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film.

The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaamerrily singing the classic 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'

With the screenplay written by and songs by legends like and Time Rice, the movie will be directed by

Jon Favreau's adaptation of the Disney Animated Film 'The Lion King' will feature and Beyonce in the lead roles for the voice cast.

James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, and are the part of the cast ensemble.

which was announced in September 2016 is set to be released in the summer of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)