London: Investigation launched after explosive found at transport hubs

The counter-terrorism Police on Tuesday launched an investigation after three packages containing explosives were found at various transport hubs across the city.

According to London's Metropolitan Police Service, the packages were found at the near Heathrow Airport, and City Aviation House.

The took to their official account saying, "We're treating the incidents as a linked series & keeping an open mind regarding motives. Flights at Heathrow & have not been effected. at continue to operate. As a precaution, some DLR services were suspended but now fully operational."

of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement in response to the incident: "I have been fully briefed by the The police are treating the incidents as linked, but are keeping an open mind regarding the motives."

"I would like to thank officers from the Met, and other transport staff for their quick response today - the Met has confirmed that nobody has been injured," the added.

reported that during one instance, the package burst into flames when it was opened, however, nobody was hurt.

The first device was found in a package delivered to a building near the Heathrow Airport, around 9.55 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday.

Around 11.40 a.m., police were called to the post room at Waterloo station, a major hub for trains to the south and west of London, where the package was not opened but the staff made it safe.

The third package turned up about 30 minutes later at City Aviation House, a building near City Airport, where once again the was made safe during the

The transport stations have now been opened for the communication of the general public.

"While continue to operate as normal, I urge all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain vigilant, and report any potential suspicious packages to the police," Khan said.

