London: Investigation launched after explosive found at transport hubs

The London counter-terrorism Police on Tuesday launched an investigation after three packages containing explosives were found at various transport hubs across the city.
According to London's Metropolitan Police Service, the packages were found at the Compass Centre near Heathrow Airport, Waterloo Station and City Aviation House.
The Metropolitan Police Department took to their official Twitter account saying, "We're treating the incidents as a linked series & keeping an open mind regarding motives. Flights at Heathrow & City Airport have not been effected. Train services at Waterloo Station continue to operate. As a precaution, some DLR services were suspended but now fully operational."
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement in response to the incident: "I have been fully briefed by the Met Commissioner. The police are treating the incidents as linked, but are keeping an open mind regarding the motives."
"I would like to thank officers from the Met, British Transport Police and other transport staff for their quick response today - the Met has confirmed that nobody has been injured," the Mayor added.
CNN reported that during one instance, the package burst into flames when it was opened, however, nobody was hurt.
The first device was found in a package delivered to a building near the Heathrow Airport, around 9.55 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday.
Around 11.40 a.m., police were called to the post room at Waterloo station, a major hub for trains to the south and west of London, where the package was not opened but the staff made it safe.
The third package turned up about 30 minutes later at City Aviation House, a building near London City Airport, where once again the suspicious device was made safe during the search operations.
The transport stations have now been opened for the communication of the general public.
"While transport services continue to operate as normal, I urge all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain vigilant, and report any potential suspicious packages to the police," Khan said.
