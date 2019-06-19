London: Woman injured after police motorcycle from royal convoy hits her

A woman who met with an accident when and Kate Middleton's convoy was passing by in London, has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries.

The Duke and were travelling from to on Monday when the incident took place. A for explained to The Telegraph, as cited by People, that a police motorcycle was involved in a collision with "a woman pedestrian."

"The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition," IOPC told

At this time, the IOPC is investigating the incident.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south-west at 12:50 p.m. on Monday 17 June," the officials told the newspaper.

An eye witness told The Sun and as cited by People, "His bike hit her and she spun around, off her feet and fell badly on the floor."

The injured woman has been identified as Mayor, 83. The daughter of the injured woman told The Sun, as cited by People that her mother has "got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment."

The after hearing about the incident have sent their good wishes to the injured woman.

"The Duke and were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon," a for said, reported and as People cited.

"Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery," the added.

On Monday, the was on their way to to attend one of the oldest royal traditions: Order of the Garter.

