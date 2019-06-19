Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia's next untitled

After giving a stellar performance in 'Luka Chuppi,' has been roped in as the lead in the yet untitled

The film is written by Bilal Siddiqui, produced by Sunir Kheterpal and co-produced by Rahul himself. The shooting of the film will commence in August.

Film shared the news on his handle.

The new poster of Kriti's upcoming flick 'Arjun Patiala' was unveiled on Tuesday. The poster showed her standing by a window in a long frock style yellow kurta with her hair blowing in the wind. As the is shown holding a mic in one of her hands, the poster reads ' as Ritu, Bijli se Tezz.'

The 'Heropanti' was last seen in a special song of the period drama 'Kalank' and will next be on screen with 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, and many more.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)