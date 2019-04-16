Lotus gives a peek into world's first all-electric British hypercar

At the ongoing Shanghai International Auto Show 2019, Lotus teased its Type 130, touted as the first all-electric British hypercar.
The company confirmed in its press statement that the Type 130 is now in advanced stages of development. Type 130 is Lotus' all-new product in more than a decade.
It is expected to be revealed later this year in London. Type 130 is estimated to carry a golden price tag of over USD 2.5 million.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
