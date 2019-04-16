JUST IN
Lotus gives a peek into world's first all-electric British hypercar

ANI  |  Others 

At the ongoing Shanghai International Auto Show 2019, Lotus teased its Type 130, touted as the first all-electric British hypercar.

The company confirmed in its press statement that the Type 130 is now in advanced stages of development. Type 130 is Lotus' all-new product in more than a decade.

It is expected to be revealed later this year in London. Type 130 is estimated to carry a golden price tag of over USD 2.5 million.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 21:05 IST

