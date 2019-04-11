JUST IN
LS Polls: 24.32 per cent voting recorded in UP's eight constituencies till 11 am

ANI  |  Politics 

Eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which are voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, recorded 24.32 per cent voter turn out till 11 am on Thursday.

The eight constituencies -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar -- all in the western Uttar Pradesh are voting today.

Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 13:37 IST

