Bihar: RJD-NDA supporters clash at polling booth in Nawada

Clashes broke out allegedly between Rashtriya (RJD) and Democratic Alliance (NDA) supporters on Monday at booth number 270 in while polling was underway.

The NDA supporters alleged that the RJD supporters had forced their way into the polling booth and were forcing women to vote for their candidate. NDA supporters intervened to stop them which led to the clash.

As soon as the arrived, RJD supporters reportedly resorted to physical violence and started pelting stones which resulted in NDA supporters getting injured.

Speaking to reporters, NDA supporter Sujit Kumar claimed, "Members of the (Lamp, RJD's party symbol) party had entered the polling booth and were forcing women to vote for their candidate. We tried to stop them but to no avail. We summoned the to the booth. As soon as he arrived, they (RJD supporters) resorted to physical violence and stone pelting."

When some RJD supporters were asked by reporters for their comments, they refused to speak.

Police have reached the polling booth post the clashes.

will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11 and ending on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)