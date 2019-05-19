One detained for sharing on social media his photograph of casting vote

One person has been detained here for allegedly posting his photograph on in which he can be seen casting his vote in the favour of a particular candidate in the election.

According to the district public relations office, the (CEO) of had come across some where some people had posted photos of a person casting his vote.

Following which the district administration swung into action and checked voter list as well as the account of the person to trace his whereabouts. Subsequently, he was detained by the police.

Police is investigating whether the photograph posted on was clicked by the accused or by some other person.

Further investigation is underway.

Voting is underway in 13 parliamentary constituencies of today in the final phase of the elections.

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

