LS Polls: 63.58 per cent polling recorded in West Bengal till 3 pm today

where polls are being conducted across 9 constituencies, recorded 63.58 per cent polling till 3 pm on Sunday.

The seats which go to polls in today include Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

Large scale violence is being reported from different parliamentary constituencies of the state with Trinamool and BJP blaming each other for the violence. While vehicles of few leaders were vandalised in poll-related violence, BJP has also accused TMC of beating its office-bearers.

candidate from Jadavpur, said that the of his party was beaten by 'goons' of TMC. BJP candidate for constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car was also vandalised in Dongaria area of the constituency on Saturday.

Voters in Basirhat and Jadavpurhave alleged that TMC workers are disrupting the election process by not allowing them to vote today.

voted across all the seven phases of polls, today is the last one. All the earlier phases have witnessed poll violence with TMC and BJP trading blame over the issue. Nine seats in the state are voting today.

Sunday marks the end of the seven-phase polling in the country with a total of 59 parliamentary constituencies voting today. The counting of votes would take place on May 23.

