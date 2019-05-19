46.66 pc voter turnout for 8 LS seats till 3 pm in Bihar

A of 46.66 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Sunday in eight parliamentary constituencies across the state of

According to the Election Commission of India, of the eight Lok Sabha seats, voting percentage was the highest in Buxar (48.31 per cent), followed by Karakat (48.26 per cent), Jahanabad (48.03 per cent), Arrah (47.65 per cent), Pataliputra (47.51 per cent), Nalanda 47.34 per cent, Sasaram-SC (47.23 per cent) and Sahib (40.07 per cent).

The bigwigs whose fate will be decided in the election today are Ravi Shankar Prasad, his rival ( Sahib), Central ministers (Buxar), and his RJD rival Misa Bharti (Pataliputra), and R K Singh (Arrah) and former Lok Sabha and senior (Sasaram).

Among the early voters in the capital city were and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy

Bihar's capital is offering a unique experience to the electorates as special arrangements such as creche, breastfeeding room and first aid facilities have been set up here.

Meanwhile, several violence incidents were reported from different seats undergoing poll on Sunday. Polling was stopped at booth number 101 and 102 in Sarkuna village of Paliganj after a clash broke out between two groups.

A on polling duty was allegedly attacked for stopping bogus voting at polling booth 49 in Arrah.

"We received information of stone pelting but there has been no disturbance in voting. Some people might have tried to create trouble. They have been chased out," said Arrah's

Apart from Bihar, polling is currently underway for 13 seats each in and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight seats in Madhya Pradesh, all four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in and one seat in the Union of Chandigarh.

Over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the seventh phase of polling. There are 918 candidates in the fray. Polling began at 7 am across the eight constituencies and will continue till 6 pm. The results will be announced on May 23.

