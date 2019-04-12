LS Polls: AAP enters into alliance with JJP in Haryana

The Party (AAP) on Friday entered into an alliance with the (JJP) in

As per the seat-sharing deal, will contest on 7 seats while AAP will contest on 3 seats.

"The Party (AAP) and the (JJP) have entered into an alliance in for Lok Sabha elections. The will contest on 7 seats while the AAP will contest on 3 seats in Haryana," AAP said at a press conference here.

" and AAP together will bring change in the state," said JJP

He also took on the and saying, "We will fight against and Congress, which are bringing weakness into the democracy, even in the next election."

"After all the discussion, we had arrived at the conclusion that we will bring similar changes in as brought in in sectors like education and health. Together, we will fight on all seats of Haryana," he added.

Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

