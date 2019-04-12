LS Polls: AAP enters into alliance with JJP in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday entered into an alliance with the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana.
As per the seat-sharing deal, JJP will contest on 7 seats while AAP will contest on 3 seats.
"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) have entered into an alliance in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections. The JJP will contest on 7 seats while the AAP will contest on 3 seats in Haryana," AAP leader Gopal Rai said at a press conference here.
"JJP and AAP together will bring change in the state," said JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.
He also took on the BJP and Congress saying, "We will fight against BJP and Congress, which are bringing weakness into the democracy, even in the next election."
"After all the discussion, we had arrived at the conclusion that we will bring similar changes in Haryana as Arvind Kejriwal brought in Delhi in sectors like education and health. Together, we will fight on all seats of Haryana," he added.
Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
