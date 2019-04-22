JUST IN
LS Polls: BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi

ANI  |  Politics 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir would contest the ongoing polls from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat while sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi will contest the election from New Delhi seat.

Gambhir is pitted against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi. Lekhi, on the other hand, is up against AAP's Brajesh Goyal and Congress' Ajay Maken.

A Padma Shri awardee, Gambhir joined the BJP on March 22 in the presence of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Mahesh Giri had defeated AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi by a margin of 1,90,463 votes from East Delhi seat.

Meanwhile, Lekhi, a sitting MP from New Delhi, had defeated Congress' Ajay Maken by a margin of 1,62,708 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12 for the seven Lok Sabha seats at stake. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 21:48 IST

