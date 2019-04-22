LS Polls: BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi

The on Monday announced that cricketer-turned-politician would contest the ongoing polls from East seat while sitting will contest the election from seat.

Gambhir is pitted against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi. Lekhi, on the other hand, is up against AAP's Brajesh Goyal and Congress'

A Padma Shri awardee, Gambhir joined the BJP on March 22 in the presence of and

In the 2014 elections, BJP's had defeated AAP's by a margin of 1,90,463 votes from East seat.

Meanwhile, Lekhi, a sitting from New Delhi, had defeated Congress' by a margin of 1,62,708 votes in the 2014 elections from the same constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12 for the seven Lok Sabha seats at stake. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

