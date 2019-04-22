Truck catches fire in Kulgam, police registers FIR

A day ahead of in the region, a truck caught fire in area of district on Monday.

Police said the truck caught fire while it was en route to Jammu from

"A truck reportedly caught fire near Panzath Link road in area of District The truck carrying the scrap was driven by resident of Watpora, Bandipora along with resident of Bandipora," a statement issued by the police said.

"Some burnt currency notes were also found near the site of the incident along with charred scrap," it further said.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and started investigation in the matter.

"Both of the truck remain in the police station for the purpose of the investigation," the police said.

Anantnag parliamentary constituency, which comprises districts such as Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian will go to polls tomorrow. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

