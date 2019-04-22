SP fields Shalini Yadav to take on PM Modi in Varanasi

on Monday fielded from parliamentary constituency against

is the of former Rajya Sabha Deputy

Earlier in the evening, Yadav crossed over to the SP from the party in the presence of at a press conference here.

She had unsuccessfully run for the Mayoral poll of Municipal Corporation in 2017 from the

Her was a senior and had represented in the Parliament.

After joining the party, she said: "I will work under the leadership of our president I will act according to his directions."

has been named as the party candidate from seat.

Varanasi and will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)