Lalu Yadav's life in danger, claims wife Rabri Devi

Former of on Saturday alleged that her son was not allowed to meet Lalu Yadav in jail and that the life of her husband, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief is in danger.

She further warned the state and central governments that the people of and will come out on the roads if anything untoward happens to her husband.

"Tejashwi went to meet Lalu ji today but he was not allowed to meet him. People of and will take to the roads if anything happens to him. If state and central government want to kill him by poisoning, if they want to kill the entire Lalu family, they can do that, but this dictatorship won't work," Rabri said.

had on April 7 alleged that the BJP government did not permit him to meet his father Lalu Prasad, who is admitted in the (RIMS).

Earlier on that day, Tejashwi in a series of tweets attacked BJP for not allowing him to meet his father. He also said that Lalu Yadav is not receiving proper medication, which is an injustice to them.

Talking to ANI, Yadav said, "I was not allowed to meet my father on Saturday at RIMS. I tried calling but he was not responding to my call and I waited for his call till morning. I don't know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if the of Police wants."

Yadav added: "RIMS doctors were saying that they want to do of Mr Lalu but they are not being allowed. We want justice.

