Congress, SP-BSP have no vision for country: PM Modi

Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the party and SP-BSP alliance, stating that together they don't have any vision for the country.

"Congress, SP and BSP do not have any vision for the nation. They have only one agenda - Modi hatao (Remove Modi)," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"After the first two phases of elections, Opposition leaders are frustrated. They are miffed with the and the Central government," he said.

"All the 'mahamilawati' across have started shouting. Some of them have started abusing the EVM. When this starts, think that there is something wrong. They have understood that the people are not with them," he said.

"Do charan ke baad, humare sare virodhi karan doonde mein lage hai abhi se ke bhai parajay ke karan taiyar karo, yeh aisa Modi roller aaya hai ke sab saaf ho raha hai (The Opposition leaders have already started looking for excuses over their loss in the polls)," he said.

Further criticising the Congress, the said "We are saying that terrorism and Naxalism have to be eradicated. The party says that armed forces should be removed from "

"We are saying that our soldiers should be given a free hand. But says that the brave soldiers of the country should be made helpless. The Congress party wants to take the decision to remove the laws that protect our armed forces," he Modi also said that the Opposition leaders have started making fun of his caste.

"Ab ye mere pichdepan ka certificate bhi baantne lage hain, vo mere pichde hone ka mazak uda rahe hain. Har chunaav mein in logon ko jab parajay samne dikhne lagti hai to ye khel shuru ho jata hai. Meri jaati, is par aa jate hain," (These people have started making fun of me belonging to backward class. They start this game in every election when they can see their defeat in front of them)," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added, "Koi neech bolta hai, koi kuch gaali deta hai. Vaise bhi hum gareebon ko pichdo ko sadiyon se ye naamdaron ki gaaliyan khane ki adat hogai hai, mujhe bhi hogai hai.

