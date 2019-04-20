Burqa-clad women seek votes for BJP in Ahmedabad

A group of Muslim workers of the (BJP), including some burqa-clad women on Saturday carried out a door to door campaign seeking votes in Jamalpur Darwaza area of West Lok Sabha seat.

It is believed that the residents of the Muslim dominated area have been traditionally for the But the development works done by the Modi governments at Centre and in have changed the minds of people here, Rauf Sheikh, one of the campaigners, claimed.

"There is peace and harmony in for the last 20 years. Both Hindu and Muslim are working together peacefully. That is why we are campaigning for the BJP", he said.

A Muslim woman in burqa said she was campaigning for the saffron party since it is the strongest party in the country.

"We are campaigning for the BJP because I personally feel it is the strongest party", who was part of the group said.

A resident of the area said that he was supporting the party because it brought unity and brotherhood in the state.

"I have full faith in the BJP. I urge everyone to come together and vote for We have witnessed unity and brotherhood here, no communal violence has occurred in the last five years," he said.

Jaitun Biwi Mahommad, another resident, expressed similar views saying that people in the area were benefitted from the "This party is better than the Congress," she stated.

BJP's Kirit Premjibhai Solanki is seeking re-election from the parliamentary constituency. has pitted Raju Parmar against him.

The Lok Sabha seat will go to election in the third phase of on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

