LS polls: Congress fields Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat

The Congress party on Sunday released a list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Haryana.
The party has fielded Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat, Nirmal Singh from Kurukshetra, Bhavya Bishnoi from Hisar, Kuldeep Sharma from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana from Faridabad.
The third phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on April 23. The election will be held in Haryana on May 12 in the sixth phase. The result will be announced on May 23.
