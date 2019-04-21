Hyderabad: Mother gives birth to quadruplets

A 24-year-old woman who gave birth to here, was handed over her babies after 19 days of treatment on Sunday.

Dr Sreedhar, Pediatrician and Managing Director of Neo BBC Hospital, while speaking to ANI said: "Hemalatha on 2 April gave birth to four baby child, two males and two females."

Dr further said: "We have provided treatment to the babies for 19 days in our hospital. We handed the babies over to their mother today after their condition was stable. The mother was really happy to see her four babies healthy."

According to the doctor, the delivery was preterm, hence Caesarean section was previously performed to take out the babies in Geetha maternity hospital.

After the delivery, the babies were on the same day referred to for better treatment.

