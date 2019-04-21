Officer who checked PM Modi's chopper transferred

Mohammed Mohsin, IAS officer who was suspended by the Election Commission for ordering to check Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper, was asked by EC on Sunday to leave Sambalpur and report to Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.
Mohsin will return to Bangalore tonight.
EC had suspended the officer on April 17, for ordering to check PM Modi's chopper in Sambalpur, which allegedly violated the protocol.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
