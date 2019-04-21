Don't want failed MP coming to Wayanad: Nirmala Sitharaman

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Sitharaman on Sunday urged the people here to vote for BDJS candidate and send across a message to and that "you do not want coming and parachuting into Wayanad."

" should set an example. What happened during the floods? How much Wayanad suffered? A flood which only if were carefully managed by the LDP government. The should take personal responsibility for not having opened dams on time because of which the people suffered. The flood was totally avoidable," she said.

"Therefore, please vote for BDJS candidate and send a message out of clearly heard till and - We want people from here. We do not want coming and parachuting into Wayanad," Sitharaman said while addressing a rally here.

"Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said about the that it is a dead horse. Today, his great-grandson comes to ride on the back of that dead horse. What an irony and Wayanad you are a witness to this irony. Do you want this? We do not want this," she said.

Sitharaman also invited the people of Wayanad to "see development works in "

"It remains one of the most backward areas of .. Wayanad needs development. It needs to develop quickly," he said. "Wayanad needs a to help the constituency," she said.

Sitharaman also slammed the Left Front.

"The hypocrisy that I want to highlight here is - When was chosen by the party to contest from Wayanad, the top leadership of the Left Front said that the party has chosen because they want to treat us in as their principal operant. We shall not tolerate this. We shall work to defeat him," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)