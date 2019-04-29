LS polls: Congress MP moves SC over alleged EC inaction against Modi, Shah

MP on Monday moved seeking action from the on complaints against alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by and

"We filed 8 complaints to the EC on behalf of the party against the and (BJP) regarding their speeches on armed forces, why no action is being taken? EC can dismiss our complaints but not acting on them is against the law of the land," the told ANI.

Dev contended that multiple complaints have been lodged against PM and Shah over the violation of electoral laws like the Conduct of Election Rules but the ECI has not responded to any of these representations.

The parliamentarian urged the court to direct or order the ECI to expeditiously act on the complaints pending before it against the and the BJP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)