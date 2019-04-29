JUST IN
LS polls: Congress MP moves SC over alleged EC inaction against Modi, Shah

ANI  |  General News 

Congress MP on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking action from the Election Commission on complaints against alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah.

"We filed 8 complaints to the EC on behalf of the party against the Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah regarding their speeches on armed forces, why no action is being taken? EC can dismiss our complaints but not acting on them is against the law of the land," the Congress leader told ANI.

Dev contended that multiple complaints have been lodged against PM Modi and Shah over the violation of electoral laws like the Conduct of Election Rules but the ECI has not responded to any of these representations.

The Congress parliamentarian urged the court to direct or order the ECI to expeditiously act on the complaints pending before it against the Prime Minister and the BJP president.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 15:30 IST

