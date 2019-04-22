LS polls: Congress releases list of 6 candidates, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi

The party on Monday released a list of candidates for six out of seven Parliamentary constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the capital.

Former will contest from the North East seat.

Besides her, the Rahul Gandhi-led party has fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, from New Delhi, from and from West Delhi.

The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the and the failed after weeks of flip flops between the two parties. reportedly wanted an alliance only in Delhi whereas the wanted an alliance in as well.

All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

On April 21, the Congress had released the list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, scheduled to be held in the sixth phase on May 12.

The party has fielded Hooda from Sonipat, Nirmal Singh from Kurukshetra, Bhavya Bishnoi from Hisar, Kuldeep Sharma from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)