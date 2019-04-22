LS polls: Congress releases list of 6 candidates, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi

-
The Congress party on Monday released a list of candidates for six out of seven Parliamentary constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the capital.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from the North East Delhi seat.
Besides her, the Rahul Gandhi-led party has fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed after weeks of flip flops between the two parties. Congress reportedly wanted an alliance only in Delhi whereas the AAP wanted an alliance in Haryana as well.
All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
On April 21, the Congress had released the list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, scheduled to be held in the sixth phase on May 12.
The party has fielded Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat, Nirmal Singh from Kurukshetra, Bhavya Bishnoi from Hisar, Kuldeep Sharma from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana from Faridabad.
