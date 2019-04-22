Sonia Gandhi shed tears for terrorists killed in Batla House encounter: Amit Shah

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday fired a fresh salvo at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi stating that she had shed tears for terrorists killed in Batla House encounter but not for the police personnel who lost his life in the incident.

"When Batla House encounter happened, Sonia Gandhi shed tears on the killing of terrorists, however, she did not cry for the police personnel who lost his life in the incident. Congress must answer this," Amit Shah said here.

Officially known as Operation Batla House, Batla House encounter took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects, Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan, were arrested.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls began on April 11 and will continue till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 11:54 IST

