Cabinet secy chairs NCMC meet on preparedness for cyclone 'Fani'

P K Sinha chaired a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) here on Monday to take stock of the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm 'Fani' which is located over 800 km south-east of

During the meeting, officers of the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and governments said that they were fully prepared to deal with any situation that arises out of the cyclonic storm, according to an official release.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast, 'Fani' was located at 880 km south-east of It is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" by Tuesday. 'Fani' will continue to move northwest till May 1 and thereafter recurve northeastwards.

"The state governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea and highlighted that there is a seasonal ban on fishing in sea up to June 14 due to breeding season. The state governments were advised to effectively enforce this ban," the release said.

The Centre has assured the states to release the first instalment of the in advance as per their request, it said.

The central government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the cyclonic storm on the states along the eastern coast.

The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and have been put on high alert and are coordinating with the state governments.

"IMD has been issuing three-hourly bulletins with the latest forecast to the states. The (Union) is also in continuous touch with the state governments and the central agencies," the release said.

The meeting was convened on the direction of who is closely monitoring the situation, the government said.

The will meet again on Tuesday to take fresh stock of the situation.

