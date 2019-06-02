Lucknow: Illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; 1 arrested

-
ALSO READ
Couple found dead in Lucknow rented flat, police begins probe
Lucknow Metro to complete North-South corridor by next month
HC asks UP govt to frame rules to curb campus vandalism
Seven killed as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Jagadguru Hansdevacharya dies in road accident in UP
-
Police on Sunday seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh and arrested one man from Farid Nagar area of Lucknow.
The illicit liquor was seized from a truck, said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Lucknow.
"Police has seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh from a truck, today. A man has been arrested in connection with the case, while two others are absconding. The truck has been seized," Naithani said.
Further investigation is currently underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU