Luis Suarez named in Uruguay's squad for Copa America despite injury

Luis Suarez was named in Uruguay's final squad of 23 players for Copa America on Friday despite continuing to recover from a knee injury.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has also been named in the final squad.
Suarez missed his club Barcelona's match against Valencia in the last weekend's Copa del Rey final after having an operation on his meniscus.
Both Cavani and Suarez were in prolific form during the current season.
Suarez scored 21 goals in La Liga this season and he was second only to his team-mate Lionel Messi and level with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the league scoring charts.
Cavani scored 18 goals in Ligue 1, finishing third in the league scoring charts, only behind team-mate Kylian Mbappe and Lille's Nicolas Pepe.
The experienced defender Diego Godin has also been named in the squad. The player confirmed his exit from Athletico Madrid earlier this year.
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, one of the revelations of the Premier League season, Inter's Matias Vecino and Juventus duo Martin Caceras and Rodrigo Bentancur are among the other notable players included.
Uruguay's 23-member squad for Copa America: Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Marcelo Saracchi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovanni Gonzalez, Diego Laxalt, Nicolas Lodeiro, Nahitan Nandez, Gaston Pereiro, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Edinson Cavani, Maxi Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez.
Uruguay will be looking to win their first Copa crown since 2011.
The team faces Panama in a friendly before opening their group campaign against Ecuador on June 16.
