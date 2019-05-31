Luis Suarez named in Uruguay's squad for Copa America despite injury

was named in Uruguay's final squad of 23 players for Copa America on Friday despite continuing to recover from a

Paris Saint-Germain striker has also been named in the final squad.

Suarez missed his club Barcelona's match against in the last weekend's Copa del Rey final after having an operation on his meniscus.

Both Cavani and Suarez were in prolific form during the current season.

Suarez scored 21 goals in this season and he was second only to his team-mate and level with Real Madrid's in the league scoring charts.

Cavani scored 18 goals in Ligue 1, finishing third in the league scoring charts, only behind team-mate Kylian Mbappe and Lille's

The experienced defender has also been named in the squad. The confirmed his exit from Athletico earlier this year.

Lucas Torreira, one of the revelations of the season, Inter's Matias Vecino and Juventus duo and are among the other notable players included.

Uruguay's 23-member squad for Copa America: Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Marcelo Saracchi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovanni Gonzalez, Diego Laxalt, Nicolas Lodeiro, Nahitan Nandez, Gaston Pereiro, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Edinson Cavani, Maxi Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Cristhian Stuani,

will be looking to win their first Copa crown since 2011.

The team faces in a friendly before opening their group campaign against on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)