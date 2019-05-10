Suarez to miss Copa del Rey final, doubt for Copa America

will be out for four to six weeks after undergoing on a injury, announced on Friday.

Suarez will miss the del Rey final against on May 25 and also faces a fight to be fit for the America in next month.

Uruguay's first game is against on June 16, just over five weeks after Suarez had the operation on Thursday.

"Suarez was subjected last night to an arthroscopy on the right due to an internal meniscal injury," read a club statement released on Friday.

"His approximate time out will be between four and six weeks."



Suarez has a better chance of playing in Uruguay's second and third group games, against on June 20, and defending champions on June 24.

But his absence from the cup final in is a major blow to Barcelona, who can secure their second domestic double in as many years by beating

Suarez will also miss Barca's final two games at home to Getafe on Sunday and away to Eibar the following weekend.

The striker played the full 90 minutes of Tuesday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, which ended the club's hopes of reaching final.

Suarez has scored 21 goals in this season, fewer only than Lionel Messi, and 27 in all competitions.

