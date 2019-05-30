French Open: Djokovic vanquishes Laaksonen

-
Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round of the ongoing French Open after he defeated Henri Laaksonen by 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.
Djokovic claimed an easy win in the opening set as Laaksonen struggled a lot in the set. After Djokovic secured an easy victory in the first set, Laaksonen played aggressively in the second set and provided more resistance in the second set.
However, the improvement in the second set by Laaksonen was not enough to overpower World Number one Djokovic, who again clinched the set.
In the third set as well, Laaksonen tried to thwart Djokovic but was unable to restrict the latter from registering a victory in the set.
Djokovic will now face Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso, who stands at 147 in the ATP Rankings, for a place in the Round of 16.
