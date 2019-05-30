French Open: Serena Williams trounces Kurumi Nara

American player has reached into the third round of after she registered an easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Japanese on Thursday.

Williams displayed an impeccable performance in the match and even bettered herself as compared to her victory in the first round. In the first round match, she secured the victory after she lost the opening set at the hands of but made a stunning comeback from there on.

However, in this match, she struck eight aces and never faced a break point in her 67-minute encounter with Although competed strenuously and managed to bring the first set to a point where the scores were 3-3, Williams overpowered Nara to win the first set. In the second set, Williams dominated Nara throughout and won the set.

Williams will now face Sofia Kenin, who secured a spot in the round of 32 as withdrew with a on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)