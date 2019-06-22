Madonna talks about latest studio album 'Madame X'

American whose 14th studio album 'Madame X' released a week ago, took the stage at iHeartRadio Theater to interact with a group of fans and media about the origin of her latest song.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star whose latest album is expected to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart, interacted with fans on Thursday night according to The

The conversation which was moderated well by and Christine Nagy, offered more insight of Madonna's creative process while waxing nostalgic about her beloved hit songs such as "Vogue" and "Like a Virgin."

The 60-year-old who looked gorgeous in a sparkling blazer, bustier, silk shorts and her signature eyepatch -- also spoke about using art as activism in 2019's divisive socio-political climate and joked about the possibility of running for

However, the did her best not to talk about the current of the of America, Donald Trump, whom she has publicly criticized in the past. "Let's not go there," she said at one point when his name slipped out of her mouth.

The highlights parts of the discussion, which also included interesting points about her being relocating from the U.S. to Portugal, her relationship with social media, collaborating with Latin artists and her role as a mother of six.

The confessed that she thought that she would not record another album after 2015's Rebel Heart -- but her mind changed after relocating to Portugal's capital nearly two years ago. She originally settled in with six children so that her 13-year-old son, David Banda, could pursue his dreams of becoming a soccer player, but she unexpectedly found her creative juices flowing again in the scenic coastal city.

"I never in a million years would have imagined that I would live in But it really was about supporting my son's passion for soccer and wanting to have an adventure and to get outside of for a minute," said

"So I did go there. And it was a confusing, crazy experience for me specifically in the beginning because I didn't know anybody. And the culture is very different. It's very much slower than New York," she concluded.

After the culture shock, the singer found herself connecting with some local who helped her to lay the foundation of her new album

"In my moments of loneliness, and not having a friend which reminded me of my early days in New York, I met a few people who led me to meeting other people who introduced me to amazing who invited me to parties and small bars and clubs. I was truly, truly inspired. I had no intention of recording another album, but somehow it just happened," she said.

The singer was asked at the event about how she decided to name the album, to which said that "Madame X" is the nickname of modern dance pioneer Madonna credited Graham as the one who is behind the cause of her reputation as the of reinvention. "You can blame Martha Graham," she joked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)