Ed Sheeran drops quirky 'Cross Me' music video

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album ' 6 Collaborations Project', has dropped the music video of his recently released track 'Cross Me'.

Sheeran's latest collaboration with Chance The and PnB Rock features them in an animated version. The swift dance moves amidst the come as a visual treat. The three-minute-thirty four-second song seems nothing less than a well-edited masterpiece.

The twisted yet amusing music video with its groovy moves has been helmed by and choreographed by

'Cross Me' comes as Sheeran's second release from his upcoming album after 'I Don't Care' also featuring The 'Perfect' also shared the which he will be dropping from the album on and thanked all the artists that he has to collaborate with including Cardi B, Eminem, to name a few.

and country star share the closing track, 'Blow'. Meanwhile, and Cardi B both join in on ' ' and 50 Cent reunite on 'Remember the Name'.

Other artists include nominee H.E.R., Ella Mai, the British Stormzy, EDM producer Skrillex, Young Thug, and Yebba.

The album is set to release on July 12, this year.

The 28-year-old winner's last album 'Divide' came out in March 2017.

