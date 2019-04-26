Britney Spears leaves mental health treatment facility

American Spears is returning home after seeking treatment at a mental health facility for about a month.

E! News confirmed that the 37-year-old has checked out of the facility and has headed home. The was seeking treatment at a mental health facility for some time, but it appears that she is well rested and ready to get back to her normal routine.

" Spears checked out of the treatment facility this morning and was taken home by her boyfriend Sam. It was her decision to leave, but she will still be monitored from home," a source close to the songstress told E! News.

The insider continued, "She is still working with therapists and doctors who will be making sure that she is doing okay and following a healthy regimen for her mental health."

As of right now, the insider revealed that Spears has "no plans" to "get back on the stage."

"She is urged to take it easy for a long period of time. expressed that treatment helped her slow down and focus on her health with less distractions and she needed the 'me time'," the insider added.

If anything, she is truly looking forward to spending some quality time with her children and is excited to be in the comfort of her own home, the source revealed.

In early April, a source told E! News that the 'Baby One More Time' decided to enter a treatment facility in order to get some much-needed "me time."

The singer advocated prioritising mental health in an post with the caption: "We all need to take time for a little "me time."

Her stay at the mental health facility is due to the family drama involving her father, Jamie Spears', weakened health.

"Britney's father's health has been weighing on her, and affecting her emotional well-being," an insider told E! News earlier.

Throughout her brief stay at the health facility, the singer was spotted at various outings to different locations in Los Angeles, like a trip to a Los Angeles-area salon where she got her roots touched-up.

She even left the treatment centre to celebrate with her long-time boyfriend at the Montage Beverly Hills, where they spent "a relaxing day" enjoying the hotel's amenities.

"She had a small smile and just looked chill like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend," an eyewitness described at that time.

In November 2018, the singer's father became seriously ill after his colon spontaneously ruptured. Jamie's hospitalisation and subsequent surgeries took an emotional toll on his daughter, according to the Spears family insider, who recently told People that she "was absolutely devastated and out-of-mind worried" when he first entered the hospital. Late last year, the singer was gearing up for a return to the with her 'Britney: Domination' concert, following her wildly successful Vegas show 'Britney: Piece of Me'.

However, in January, Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work to support her father.

This is not the first time that the pop star's mental health issues have disrupted her life. Back in 2007, Spears made headlines after she shaved her head. She also attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)