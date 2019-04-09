Madonna to perform live at Eurovision contest in Israel

fans have a reason to rejoice, as the will perform live at the 2019 Song contest in Tel Aviv, The contest, which is scheduled from May 14 to 18, will comprise of participants coming from 43 countries to showcase their talent for music.

As per the reports confirmed by the representatives of the to the Variety, will perform two songs which are a classic from her repertoire and a new single, at the show's finale on May 18.

Since 1956, has become a much-loved annual event across Last year's winner was Israeli Netta Barzilai, who took the top prize in Lisbon, with the song "Toy." The 64th edition of the contest will be broadcast around the world from the International Convention Centre in with semi-final shows on May 14 and 16, and the final broadcast on May 18.

To participate in the contest, the participants from each country need to submit an original song, which is performed live. Once all the songs are performed then viewers in each country gets to vote for their favourite apart from their own country. The votes are converted into points and the countries with most points are awarded the winners.

Some of the renown countries who have emerged as winners in the past are Swedish pop group ABBA, who won in 1974 with the now legendary song "Waterloo," and Canadian Celine Dion, who represented in 1988 with the winning entry "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi."

last performed in Tel Aviv, most recently in 2012 as a part of her MDNA tour.

