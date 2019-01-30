Intelligence should go back to school: Trump on Iranian threats

on Wednesday stated that is naive when it comes to Iranian threats.

Referring to as "a source of potential danger and conflict", said that the Gulf nation is testing rockets and much more.

"The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of They are wrong! When I became was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but....a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge," he tweeted.

Further stating that the only thing holding Iran back is its crashing economy, tweeted, "There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

In the thread, Trump also pointed out the "tremendous progress" against in and talks with the to end the war in He also stated that US- relationship is at its best.

"....Fighting continues but the people of want peace in this never-ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization," Trump tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)