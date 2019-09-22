Maharashtra: AIMIM releases second list of candidates for Assembly polls

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released the second list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.

The party has fielded advocate Shankar Bhagwan Sargar from Sangola, Farooq Maqbool Shabdi from Solapur Central, Sufiya Toufiq Shaikh from Solapur South and Hina Shafique Momin from Pune Cantonment.

The party had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates.

AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel had on Saturday said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country.'

Earlier, the AIMIM had broken ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) saying that the two parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution.

The Election Commission of India has slated the single-phase voting for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

