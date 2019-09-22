Bengaluru: K'taka cricket association donates Rs 10 lakh in CM relief fund for flood-relief

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday donated a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief work in the state, prior to the start of the third T20 International match between India and South Africa here.

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conveyed his note of thanks towards KSCA and appealed to the public to donate to the fund for flood-relief works in the state.

"I convey my heartfelt thanks to KSCA for donating to Chief Minister's Relief Fund on this occasion. As you are aware, Karnataka has suffered severe losses due to floods. As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts are flood affected. Lakhs of people had to be evacuated and more than 2.40 lakh houses were damaged. My humble appeal to all is that this is the time to show solidarity with the people," Yediyurappa said.

E-Payments major Paytm, title sponsors for team India also donated an amount of Rs 70 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on the occasion.

At least 82 people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Karnataka ever since heavy rains wreaked havoc in several areas across the state.

The maximum deaths occurred in Belagavi, where 19 people lost their lives. According to official data, nine people remain missing in the state.

