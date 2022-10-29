Maharashtra govt scales down security of several opposition leaders

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has removed the security personnel deployed for the security of several senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress Party and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Meanwhile, the security of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse Patil has been downgraded to 'Y-Plus' from the 'Z' category.

Police security of leaders such as Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal, Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Sanjay Raut, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhananjay Munde, Nawab Malik, Narhari Jhirwal, Sunil Kedar, Aslam Shaikh, Anil Parab and others have been reduced.

