Maharashtra: Naxals kill 3 on suspicion of them being police informers

Naxals killed three people on suspicion of them being police informers.

The bodies of the three deceased were recovered on Tuesday morning.

Along with the bodies of the deceased, the police found a banner at the site of the incident.

The three deceased were suspected of being police informers, who helped security forces during the Gadchiroli encounter in which around 40 Naxals were killed in April last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)