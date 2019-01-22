2 'Chaddi Gang' members arrested in Cyberabad

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur zone of have arrested two of the five members of the notorious 'Chaddi Gang' and detected eight offences of burglaries.

A series of house burglaries were committed by the gang of in December 2017, April 2018 and January 2019, confirmed VC Sajjanar, of Police, Cyberabad.

After receiving reliable information, the SOT worked for two weeks and identified the offenders involved in all the offences, said.

The team traced the movements of these offenders in Jesavada Thana (police station), Dahod District of state and launched physical and technical surveillance on the movements of offenders, as they were moving in very remote places, added.

The two members - and - were arrested on January 18 from district of Later they were produced before the at Lunawada. On thorough interrogation, they revealed that they came to to commit property offences in the month of December 2017, April 2018 and January 2019 along with three other absconding accused - Vinod, Pankaj and Jesam.

