Hyderabad traffic police help transport live organ

The police on Monday here created a 35 KM green corridor to enable an ambulance to transport a live heart.

"Today, once again police helped in transporting the heart by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ, said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, City.

The distance between Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to is 35 KMs which was covered in 30 minutes. The medical team carrying Live Organ (Heart) left at 12.33 pm from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad and reached at 1.03 pm.

On January 11, the state police had helped two ambulances to transport organs.

