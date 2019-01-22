Hyderabad traffic police help transport live organ

-
The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday here created a 35 KM green corridor to enable an ambulance to transport a live heart.
"Today, once again Hyderabad Traffic police helped in transporting the heart by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ, said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City.
The distance between Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is 35 KMs which was covered in 30 minutes. The medical team carrying Live Organ (Heart) left at 12.33 pm from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad and reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 1.03 pm.
On January 11, the state traffic police had helped two ambulances to transport organs.
