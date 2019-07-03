'Mahatma Gandhi's wish of dissolving Congress will be fulfilled soon'

BJP MLA Govind Patel on Wednesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's wish of dissolving Congress will get fulfilled soon.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said in 1947 that Congress should be dissolved. I think the time has come when Bapu's dream would be realized," Patel said.

Speaking to ANI about the Congress's plan to take its MLAs to Mount Abu for a meeting, Patel said, "Congress leaders do not trust their own party men. The kind of beating they faced in Lok Sabha elections has shattered them."

"They believe that their own MLAs would desert them and that is why they plan such excursions outside of Gujarat," he added.

Congress has 71 MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. It is the principal opposition party in the BJP-ruled state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)