MAHE signs MoU with Florida International University

Academy of Higher Education, and Florida International University, USA signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the on Friday to provide quality collaborative learning opportunities for its students and promote academic research.

The MoU was signed by Dr Meredith Newman, Vice Provost for Faculty & and Dr Joanne Li, for FIU and for MAHE, Dr Raghu Radhakrishnan, and Dr Sandeep Shenoy, Prof and Head, were the signatories.

Both Universities consider the MoU will promote and support teaching, research and community outreach to be of primary importance in the fulfillment of their mission, goals, and objectives. The Universities will promote mutual cooperation in in medicine, engineering, humanities, social sciences, management and others. FIU is interested in expanding their collaborations in the field of Forensic Medicine and International as well.

Study tours to and vice versa, exchange of graduate or undergraduate students, dual degree programs, summer school programs, exchange of academic personnel, cooperative development activities, cooperative design of courses, conferences, symposia or academic programs and Exchange of academic or scientific materials and publications of common interest are some of the areas both universities have agreed to collaborate.

