The ThickShake Factory announces new outlet in Mumbai

The Factory, India's first premium thick shake brand, is all set to expand its footprint in by launching its outlet in Bandra,

Bringing the concept of cold dessert quick service (QSB) for the first time in the country, The Factory currently has 90 outlets in 20 cities including one in US.

The founders of The factory, and Ashwin Mocherla, were inspired by the global trend of growing appetite for sweet savories and therefore brought the most appealing range of tastiest 'Thick' Shakes to

With the scheduled launch of their outlet on 13th September at in Mumbai, The is aiming at increasing its footprint in the state of in the coming months with a simple concept and built a category around it.

As a precursor to the launch, the company will also be the official partner for Retail Forum this year, the best place to connect, collaborate and create outstanding concepts. Through this excellent platform, various organizations will get a chance to collaborate with The and own a piece of this heaven.

"We are happy to be soon entering with our 1st outlet in and are going to expand our in & other cities of as well. Over the years, the brand has steadily grown close to 90 stores already and is projected to cross the 200 mark by the end of 2019," said founder of The ThickShake Factory,

He added that currently present in 20 cities across India, the outlet's vision is to have 1000+ outlets Pan-India, along with a strong global presence with an objective to generate more job opportunities for the less privileged sections of the society.

"We are extremely bullish about the market in Maharashtra and want to add 50 stores within the next 1-year and expect to do Rs 50 crores sales in Maharashtra in a year's time. As the official beverage partner for Retail Forum, we aim at expanding our business in the fast-growing market of the We believe it is a great opportunity to network and collaborate with other organizations that share the same goal as ours and enable key partnerships," said of The ThickShake Factory,

The brand has been awarded with accolades like " Nightlife-Best Beverages, 2015 & 2018", " Golden Spoon Awards 2018", "IMAGES, Most Admired Startup of the Year", Best Shakes Parlour Award at "Indian Restaurant Awards 2018" amongst others.

