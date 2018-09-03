OYO launches first Townhouse in Jaipur

Hotel chain, on Monday announced the launch of its mid-market offering ' Townhouse' in

The 44 room property located in C-Scheme, Ahimsa Circle was inaugurated by Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Honourable Minister for Industry, The launch further reinforces OYO's commitment to the beautiful state of Rajasthan, by providing the customers with an offering that combines experience and value at a scale that has never been attempted before in the hospitality landscape.

"With this launch, has further strengthened its commitment towards creating beautiful living spaces and offering them to customers at an affordable cost. OYO Townhouse defines a unique hospitality experience as it combines our and designed processes," said OYO Townhouse, Ankit Tandon.

"It is my utmost pleasure to launch OYO's first in OYO has established itself as a force to reckon with and we are happy to see it grow in I am glad to be a part of this celebration and wish the team best for their future journey," said

Adding to this Ankit said that remains a priority market for us. The city is among the top leisure destinations in and is also a traders hub. It holds immense potential and long-term prospects for the Indian travel and hospitality sector.

"We are sure that our customers will love this property which combines an impeccable design, offers world-class experience, facilities and a location, all at one place. We look forward to building strong relationships with our existing and future hotel partners in Jaipur and welcoming them to the OYO Townhouse family," he added.

