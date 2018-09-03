MovieChain ties up with AYGL Group to explore GCC Market

Xender, a leading offline mobile file transfer and sharing app, has taken a giant forward by tieing up with Kuwait-based

AYGL will be Xender's official partner in the countries and organize meetings, marketing events as well as day-to-day operational tasks for the China-based tech firm.

Founder and of Xender, Peter Jiang, after having several meetings and a series of negotiations with the of AYGL Group, Khalifah H. Al-Yaqou, in Beijing, made the formal announcement. has now authorized the latter to represent its interests in two of the six GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries- and

With millions of users in Arabic-speaking countries, wishes to promote its new "MovieChain" feature in the GCC countries and launch its movie platform in some of the countries as soon as possible.

"MovieChain" is a new feature within app which will allow the users to download copyrighted movies for free and watch them for a minimum fee.

Being the most firm in the Arabic-speaking world, AYGL is believed to be a perfect match for Xender to expand its business in the GCC.

took a tour of Xender's office and was deeply impressed with the rapid development of this tech company. He was welcomed by the and CMO of Xender and was also given a presentation about the Xender app and 'MovieChain' project.

Having been introduced to the concept of ' to device movie distribution', felt 'MovieChain' has a great potential in GCC countries and even in the entire Arabic-speaking world.

"There aren't any entertainment hubs like Hollywood or Bollywood in the Arabic world, however, due to specific cultural and religious traditions people in the Arabic world would still enjoy downloading and watching some local content on the platform. Kuwait, for example, is known for its production of soap operas and several programmes produced there gained popularity in the other Arabic-speaking countries as well. If Xender chooses to work with and starts its movie business from Kuwait, it would be much easier to expand its influence on other Arabic-speaking countries," said Al-Yaqou.

GCC enjoys a population of over 50 million, with half of them being migrant workers. Hence, there is a huge demand for entertainment content both online and offline in these regions. Countries like UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and are mostly rich in natural resources and economically stable. This area has also witnessed a steady growth in netizens, and it has become a targeted and evolving market for various companies.

As for Xender, world's leading offline app, having a competent and qualified partner in this area is clearly a good start for the 'MovieChain' business. Hopefully, Xender users in this area will be able to enjoy movies at a cheaper and convenient way.

