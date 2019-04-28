Megan Fox files to dismiss divorce from husband Brian Austin Green

American actor Megan Fox filed to dismiss her divorce case against husband Brian Austin Green after the two restored their relationship.
The 32-year old on Thursday requested to dismiss her divorce filed in Los Angeles, reported US Magazine.
The couple got married in June 2010. Five years later, they decided to part ways and filed for divorce in August 2015.
Fox and Green have three children - Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River.
On the work front, Megan and Brian Austin Green are teaming up together for their feature film 'Dakota'. Fox will play a widow named, Kate, who lost her husband in a war in Afghanistan. Green will be essaying the role of a soldier who reunites a dog named 'Dakota' with Kate and her daughter.
