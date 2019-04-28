Diljit releases official video of latest single 'Kylie+Kareena'

Punjabi is all set to raise the heat as he has released the video of his latest single, 'Kylie+Kareena' on Sunday.

The 35-year old took to to share the video. He wrote, "KYLIE+KAREENA, Video OUT NOW, TERE NA MERI DILAN WALI SANJH AA, P.S - YEH GANA NAHI JAZBAAT HAIN."

In the video, Diljit can be seen donning a bomber jacket. In another shot, he can be seen wearing a colourful turban and has completed the look with white Kurta and a sunglass.

The music video was directed by The had released the audio of song on Thursday.

On the work front, will be seen next in an upcoming film 'Good News,' alongside actors Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and He wrapped up the shooting for the same on April 6.

The film 'Good News' is set to hit the theatres on September 6.

